Couldn’t reach PM for oxygen; he is busy in WB polls: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he has been trying to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi since Friday evening to inform him about the need for oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, but was not able to speak to him because Prime Minister was “ busy” in the West Bengal elections.

The press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said that CM Thackeray held discussions with industrialists to tackle Covid-19 situation and during the discussion he gave this information.

The press release added, “ State needs oxygen and all oxygen produced is being used for medical purpose. Considering the number of patients there is a need for more oxygen and I have informed PM about this. Even yesterday evening I contacted him but I couldn’t speak to him as he is busy in the West Bengal elections. However, Centre is cooperating with the State, said CM”.

Maharashtra's principal secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas who was present in the meeting said that the Covid-19 situation in the State is becoming serious. He said that though the death rate is low the patient doubling rate has come to 40 days. He appealed to industries to set up small oxygen plant to treat patients.

While speaking to industrialists Thackeray said that the industrial sector must be well equipped with operational systems and planning to tackle the possible third Covid-19 wave so that production is not halted and the economy not affected. He appealed industrial sector to assist the State to tackle the ongoing surge in the number of Covid-19 patients. The CM office added that Thackeray has directed State Chief Secretary to establish a task force for industries.

Union Railway Minister and BJP leader Piyesh Goyal in series of tweets hit back at CM Thackeray. “ Saddened to see @OfficeOfUT’s gimmicks on oxygen. GoI, with all stakeholders, is ensuring maximum oxygen production in India. We are currently producing 110% of oxygen generating capacity and diverting all available Oxygen from industrial use to medical use” he tweeted.

“Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of oxygen in India. Centre is in daily touch with State Governments to assess their needs and help them in best possible manner. Maharashtra is suffering from an inept & corrupt government & the Centre is doing its best for the people” Goyal tweeted adding that the CM should follow his duties.