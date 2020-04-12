Covid-19: Andhra Pradesh Government to distribute 16 crore masks for free

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to distribute 16 crore face masks free of cost as a preventive measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19).

As per the decision, each of the 5.3 crore people in the state will get three face masks free of cost. The distribution of masks should be completed as early possible to arrest the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister said.

Reddy reviewed the Covid-19 preventive measures with high officials in Amaravati on Sunday.

Out of 1.47 crore households in the state, door to door survey of 1.43 households has been completed so far.

According to the Department of Health, 32,349 were referred to doctors out of which 9,107 were to be sent to Covid19 tests. In addition, another 32,349 people will also be tested for the pandemic.

All put together, the department of health is gearing to conduct sample testing of 45,000 people with a focus on high risk zones.