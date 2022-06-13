Covid-19: AP CM directs officials to be on `high alert’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be on `high alert’ on the Covid-19 situation.

In a review meeting on health presided over by the Chief Minister in Amaravati, the authorities informed that about 99.65 per cent vaccination was completed among the 15-17 years and 97.78 per cent for 12-14 years. As of now there is no need for `alarm’ on the pandemic in the state.

Healthcare schemes

On the YSR Aarogyasri scheme, Reddy instructed the authorities to bring in more medical treatments under the purview of the scheme in consultation with medical experts and physicians.

As of now, 2,446 procedures are available under the scheme with a monthly expenditure of ₹270 crore. In addition, another ₹25 crore is being spent on running 104 and 108 services in the State.

On Ayushman Bharat, the Centre had granted ₹223 crore last year and expects ₹360 crore in the current year, according to a release.