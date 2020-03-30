Covid-19: AP reports 2 new positive cases; tally goes up to 23

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has gone up to 23. In a bulletin released on Monday, the government said that two men aged 49 and 72 years old from Kakinada and Rajahmundry respectively, have tested positive.
A total of 33 samples have been tested since Sunday night out of which 31 showed negative results while two tested were positive. However, a 65 year old man who has been under treatment in Visakhapatnam since March 17 after being tested positive has recovered and tested negative.
The government had issued an order for setting up of additional sample collection centres at all private medical colleges designated at district Covid hospitals.
“All private medical college hospitals and other private hospitals are directed to place their premises with all available resources and man power at the disposal of the district collector as and when required,” Department of Health said in a bulletin.
Efforts are on to identify virus hotspots that joint collectors will be monitoring 100 per cent through medical teams in Covid Hospitals, it added.
Augmenting bed strength for isolation purpose has been initiated and collectors have been asked to obtain details of hotels, function/marriage halls, convention centres which can be converted into isolation wards.
