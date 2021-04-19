Covid-19: BJP cancels mega poll rallies in West Bengal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
After facing criticism from the Opposition, the BJP has decided to cancel all big rallies in poll-bound West Bengal. The party has also agreed to distribute six crore masks and sanitisers in the State.
All the other major parties in the State, including the Trinamool Congress and the Left, had cancelled their rallies and roadshows. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also decided not to hold any rallies in the State considering the Covid 19 situation. The Opposition parties had criticised the BJP for continuing with rallies and roadshows.
In a release, the BJP said its president JP Nadda took the decision. All rallies, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held on open grounds with a limited number of 500 people. "Nadda has also asked the office bearers to begin 'My Booth-Corona Free' campaign. The party will also start Covid help desks in the State," the release added.
