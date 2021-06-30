Covid-19: Bombay HC raps politicians for gathering crowds

The Bombay High Court asked the State government whether it is going to take action against politicians gathering crowd for agitations in the time of Covid-19 or it (court) should jump into the action.

The Court was hearing a public interest litigation on Covid-19. The Court observed that politicians have not shown seriousness when Covid-19 has posed a major challenge.

Court asked if it is appropriate to organise marches and agitations.

Referring to the ongoing agitation on the naming of New Mumbai Airport, the Bombay High Court asked why politicians are agitating even before the airport goes operational.

What is the need to organise a march of 25,000 to 30,000 people and why politicians can’t wait till the battle with Coronavirus is over.

The Court also questioned agitations on reservations saying that once the Supreme Court gives an order, what can the State government do? It added that politicians are not communicating facts about reservation to the masses and are playing politics.

The Bombay High Court’s observations come against the backdrop of political agitations over Maratha and OBC reservations by political parties in Maharashtra.