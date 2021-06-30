Covid-19: Bombay HC raps politicians for gathering crowds

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Bombay High Court asked the State government whether it is going to take action against politicians gathering crowd for agitations in the time of Covid-19 or it (court) should jump into the action.
The Court was hearing a public interest litigation on Covid-19. The Court observed that politicians have not shown seriousness when Covid-19 has posed a major challenge.
Court asked if it is appropriate to organise marches and agitations.
Referring to the ongoing agitation on the naming of New Mumbai Airport, the Bombay High Court asked why politicians are agitating even before the airport goes operational.
What is the need to organise a march of 25,000 to 30,000 people and why politicians can’t wait till the battle with Coronavirus is over.
The Court also questioned agitations on reservations saying that once the Supreme Court gives an order, what can the State government do? It added that politicians are not communicating facts about reservation to the masses and are playing politics.
The Bombay High Court’s observations come against the backdrop of political agitations over Maratha and OBC reservations by political parties in Maharashtra.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...