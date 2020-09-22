Covid-19 cases cross 55 lakh

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 1,29,959 in the last 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases so far going beyond 55 lakh.

As per the data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there were 27,438 active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 1,01,468 recovered and 1,053 succumbed to the infection during the same period.

With this, the total number of cases has now risen to 55,62,663 and this includes 44,97,867 discharged or recovered patients.

The total number also includes 88,935 deaths due to the pandemic till date.

The current case fatality ratio remains at 1.6 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32128.4.

Nearly 60 per cent of the active cases are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra is leading the tally in the active Covid-19 cases. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said the official data.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Sunday while participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Covid-19 pandemic said that irresponsible behaviour is one of main reason that people are getting affected by Covid-19 virus.