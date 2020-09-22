Covid-19 cases cross 55 lakh

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 1,29,959 in the last 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases so far going beyond 55 lakh.
As per the data made available by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there were 27,438 active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while 1,01,468 recovered and 1,053 succumbed to the infection during the same period.
With this, the total number of cases has now risen to 55,62,663 and this includes 44,97,867 discharged or recovered patients.
The total number also includes 88,935 deaths due to the pandemic till date.
The current case fatality ratio remains at 1.6 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32128.4.
Nearly 60 per cent of the active cases are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Maharashtra is leading the tally in the active Covid-19 cases. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said the official data.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Sunday while participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Covid-19 pandemic said that irresponsible behaviour is one of main reason that people are getting affected by Covid-19 virus.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...