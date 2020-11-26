Covid-19 cases drops to less than 1,500 in Tamil Nadu

Daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to less than 1,500 to 1,464. This takes the total number of infections in the State to 7,76,174. However, after 1,797 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the total number of active cases declined to 11,173.

There were 14 deaths registered and 60,964 samples tested.

Chennai saw the number of infections decline to less than 400 to 396; the number of patients discharged was 566 and five deaths were registered. Coimbatore district had the second-highest number of infections with 158 with all the other 35 districts reporting daily cases of less than 100, according to government data.