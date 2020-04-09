Covid-19: Delhi government launches operation ‘SHIELD’ in identified hotspots

A day after Delhi government announced the sealing of 20 Covid-19 hotspots in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government will carry out operation ‘SHIELD’ in these localities.

“Delhi government to carry out operation ‘SHIELD’ in the identified hotspots of coronavirus. I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi government’s operation. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from Covid-19,” said Kejriwal.

Expansion of SHIELD is S (Sealing of area), H (Home quarantine), I (Isolation of infected patients), E (Essential services ensured), L (Local sanitisation), and D (Door to door survey).

Containment of 20 localities has started in Delhi to protect citizens from Covid-19 and provision of essential items is being made for people living in these areas, he added.

Facial masks compulsory

On making facial masks compulsory for anyone stepping out of the house, Kejriwal said, if everyone starts wearing a mask then situation can be controlled. Taking a lesson from other countries, Delhi government has also decided to make wearing of masks compulsory for everyone.

Some of the doctors who are treating corona patients were mistreated yesterday. “This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I spoke with Lieutenant General about this and he informed me that the people who misbehaved have been arrested,” said Kejriwal.