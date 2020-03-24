Covid-19: Delhi government to pay unemployed construction workers Rs 5,000 a month

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a cash support of Rs5,000 to all construction workers affected due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19.
“The Delhi government would give Rs5,000 a month to all daily wage labourers and construction workers. The number of night shelters would also be increased in the city,” said Kejriwal in his update on the present situation in the city.
Most of the daily wage labourers stay in rented accommodation in Delhi, the Chief Minister observed. Those who are unable to pay rents can be given a concession of two-three months by their landlords, he added.
Kejriwal also announced setting up of a five-member committee of doctors to prepare an action plan within 24 hours on possibilities of stage-three community transmission.
“The committee will also brief me in 24 hours on the steps to be taken to evaluate the preparedness of Delhi to tackle coronavirus pandemic,” he said.
