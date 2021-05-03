Covid-19: Delhi logs 407 deaths on Sunday

The national capital Delhi saw its daily Covid-19 death toll touch 407 on Sunday. This was lower than the 412 deaths recorded on Saturday, which saw the highest ever daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours to Sunday also declined to 20,394 from 25,219 recorded on Saturday.

In the last 19 days alone, Delhi has added over 4.45 lakh positive cases, sending the entire creaking healthcare infrastructure in the capital into a tailspin amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

The number of tests conducted on Sunday stood at 71,997 lower than 79,780 in the previous day.

In all, there are 92,290 active cases as of Sunday, while daily test positivity rate stood at 28.33 per cent. Sunday was the first in several days this month that positivity rate had come below 30 per cent.

In Delhi, roughly one in three tested are turning Covid-19 positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.91 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is well above the 5 per cent mark. There are 42,098 containment zones in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday that lockdown in Delhi is being extended by a week till May 10.

Delhi’s health care infrastructure remained overwhelmed due to the surge in new Covid-19 cases along with shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.