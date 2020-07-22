Covid-19: Gujarat reports over 1,000 new cases for second straight day

Gujarat recorded 1020 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with 28 deaths and 837 recoveries. Total cases in the State reached 51,485 with 37,240 recoveries and 2,229 fatalities so far.

The State has enhanced testing with 14,024 tests being conducted across the State - a new record in 24 hours, a State health department bulletin informed on Wednesday.

The State has reported over 1000 cases for the second straight day as villages and districts continued to have more addition of new cases. OF the total new cases, 46 per cent cases were reported from the districts, whereas about 54 per cent cases came from municipal corporation areas of eight cities in the State.

Surat city reported highest cases at 201, followed by Ahmedabad (181), Vadodara (62), Rajkot (43), Bhavnagar (22), Junagadh (20), Jamnagar (12) and Gandhinagar (11). While maximum new cases in villages were reported in Surat district (55), Bharuch (27), Dahod (27), Mehsana (24), Gir Somnath and Kutch (21 each), and 20 cases each from Gandhinagar and Surendranagar districts.

Of the 28 deaths reported during the past 24 hours, Surat city reported maximum deaths at 12.

The State is implementing various measures at urban and rural levels to control the spread of the virus. In Ahmedabad, the authorities have identified 220 micro-containment areas from where clusters of new cases were reported.

Based on the data, Gujarat currently has a case fatality rate of 4.3 per cent, with test positivity ratio of 7.27 per cent. Based on the recoveries, the State has a recovery rate of 72.33 per cent.