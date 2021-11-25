Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: 11th special vaccination camps begins

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The 11th special Covid-19 vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu commenced at 8 am on Thursday as the State has urged those not vaccinated to get the shots immediately. As at 11.40 am, a total of 2.11 lakh persons got vaccinated, according to the State Health Department.
In the previous ten special camps held in the last two months, a total of 1.85 crore people have been vaccinated
As on Wednesday, a total of 6.47 crore people got vaccinated with 76.23 per cent of them the first dose and 40.31 per cent of them the second dose, Health Minister M Subramaniam said.
Special camps are being held at around 50,000 places across the State. In Chennai, special camps are being held in 1,600 places with a target to vaccinate around 2 lakhs, he told reporters in Royapuram.
Those who are due for their second dose is around 72 lakhs. The State has 1.10 crore vaccines - both Covaxin and Covishield. People should not give any excuse for not taking the vaccine. Those who have not taken their vaccines are highly vulnerable to get affected by the Coronavirus, he said.
The minister said that in countries like Russia and Ukraine where vaccination was low, the death rate was high. In contrast, in countries like Singapore and the UK that have achieved high vaccination, the death rate was low.
In the last seven days, Singapore reported 14,905 new cases but the number of deaths was only 76. Similarly, in the UK, in the last seven days 2.84 lakh people were infected but the number of deaths was around only 1,029 and mostly older persons.
In contrast, in Russia where 44 per cent of the population were vaccinated, a total of 2.57 lakh persons were infected in the last one week and around 1,300 persons died every day. Similarly, in Ukraine where only 30 per cent of people have been vaccinated, in the last seven days, 1.11 lakhs were infected with 600 deaths reported every day. “This only shows that in countries where vaccination was low, the number of deaths was high,” the minister said.
Despite a lot of awareness, a large number of people are still hesitant to get vaccinated. This is really sad. Lakhs of government staff are working tirelessly to ensure more people get vaccinated. People should come forward voluntarily to get the shots, he said.
In Chennai slums, government officials are engaged in door-to-door campaigns and bringing unvaccinated persons to get the shots.
Rounds
date
Total vaccination (in lakhs)
1
September 12
28.91
2
September 19
16.43
3
September 26
25.04
4
October 3
17.04
5
October 10
22.85
6
October 23
23.27
7
October 30
17.20
8
November 14
16.40
9
November 18
8.36*
10
November 21
18.21
Total
185.35
*Number was less due to heavy rain in most 23 districts
