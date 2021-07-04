Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Cases decline to 4013

Daily coronavirus cases in the State declined further to 4,013 on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the State to 24,92,420. On Friday, 4,230 cases of Covid-19 were reported across the State.

After 4,724 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 35,881.

The number of deaths registered was 115 and 1,60,194 samples were tested.

According to the data published by the State’s Health Department, Coimbatore had the highest number of cases (474) followed by Chennai (227). All the other districts of the State reported fewer cases.