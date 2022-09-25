Covid-19: India logs 4,777 new cases in a day

With 4,777 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,68,114, while the active cases declined to 43,994, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,510 with 23 fatalities, include 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

“The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent,” the ministry said.

A decline of 442 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.