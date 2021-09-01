Covid-19: India vaccinated over 1.33 crore people on August 31

India recorded the highest ever vaccination numbers in a day on Tuesday, vaccinating more than 1.33 crore people against Covid-19, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, 1,33,18,718 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours as of September 1, 7 am; 10,099,446 people received their first dose while 32,19,272 received their second.

State-wise numbers

More than 18.3 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the month of August. 50,33,31,527 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in India.

India’s Covid vaccination drive hits new peak

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 6,14,39,591. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,30,68,668 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,82,95,478 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 1,59,97,164 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,17,02,670 doses and Gujarat with 1,16,87,614 doses.

Foreign nationals eligible for Covid-19 jabs in India

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 7,31,42,261 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,90,65,832 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,63,84,450 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 32.8 million. As per the official data, the active case load stands at 3,78,181, up by 7,541 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 33,964 to 319,93,644; 460 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,39,020.