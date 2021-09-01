Covid-19: India vaccinated over 1.33 crore people on August 31

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India recorded the highest ever vaccination numbers in a day on Tuesday, vaccinating more than 1.33 crore people against Covid-19, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, 1,33,18,718 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours as of September 1, 7 am; 10,099,446 people received their first dose while 32,19,272 received their second.
More than 18.3 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the month of August. 50,33,31,527 total doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in India.
India’s Covid vaccination drive hits new peak
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses among the States totalling 6,14,39,591. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,30,68,668 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3,82,95,478 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 1,59,97,164 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,17,02,670 doses and Gujarat with 1,16,87,614 doses.
Foreign nationals eligible for Covid-19 jabs in India
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 7,31,42,261 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,90,65,832 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,63,84,450 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 32.8 million. As per the official data, the active case load stands at 3,78,181, up by 7,541 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 33,964 to 319,93,644; 460 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,39,020.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...