Covid-19: Karnataka readies ‘cluster containment plan’

The Karnataka government has instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and district officials to set up isolation wards in all hospitals and monitor places of mass gatherings like airports, bus stations, ports, railway stations, malls and multiplexes in the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting through a video conferencing facility, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar asked the DCs to take precautionary measures, particularly in places that could be visited by people from virus-affected countries. He has asked district officials to prepare a ‘cluster containment plan’ to act swiftly at a short notice. The officials have also been asked to keep a ‘district surveillance plan’ and ‘district disaster teams’ ready to face any challenge.

Bhaskar also directed the airport authorities to take a declaration from the passengers about their visits abroad and about people who came in contact with them, to facilitate prevention measures.

The Chief Secretary said the focus is on establishing quarantine facilities, extending medical facilities in government, private and defence hospitals, and connecting officers for inter-departmental coordination for containment activities. He further said the state is taking assistance from military and para-military forces and support from medical associations and private hospitals.

As per the directions of the Central Government, the Border Security Force (BSF) at Yelahanka, near Bengaluru, is ready with three barracks of 100 beds each, to provide a quarantine facility in case of emergency.

The Indian Air Force has also established a 20-bed isolation ward at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. The Coast Guard at Karwar and the Army unit at Belagavi are also on high alert to swing into action in case of any eventuality.