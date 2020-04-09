Covid-19: Kerala turns focus to strategy for post-lockdown phase

The show must go on: JMD of UFO Moviez
Kerala, which reported the country's first Covid-19 positive case on January 30, has tested 11,986 samples till Wednesday (11,232 the previous day), of which 10,906 (10,250) have returned negative. Number of persons kept under observation on Wednesday has reduced to 1,40,474 (1,46,683), of which 1,39,725 (1,45,934) are at home and 749 (752) are in hospitals.
Giving details, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told newspersons here that 169 persons were admitted to hospitals on Wednesday. But the State government is of the view that the situation has been brought under control, although the post-lockdown phase would need a special strategy.
The State government has submitted to the Centre a review of the lockdown and proposal for its staggering lifting in the state subject to conditions. According to the Chief Minister, a view would be taken only after the videoconferencing the Prime Minister has convened on Saturday with Chief Ministers.
On Wednesday, nine persons tested Covid-19 positive in the state afresh - four from Kannur district; two from Alappuzha; and one each from Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod. Four of them had carried the virus from abroad; two from the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin; the rest three were primary contacts of patients.
The day also saw 13 negative results, a trend that has caught on during the last few days. In all, 84 patients have tested negative since January 30 while two have died. The State government believes that there is no evidence of community transmission from anywhere, despite a series of intervening flare-ups from Pathanamthitta, Kasaragod, Malappuram, and Thiruvananthapuram raising a concern.
The government on Wednesday also brought out a circular permitting shops dealing in mobile phones, computer and allied goods, and mobile phone charging outlets to open on Sundays subject to conditions. Working hours are limited from 10 am to 5 pm and only bare necessary staff are allowed with mandatory face masks while on duty. Sanitisers should be made available at the shop and crowding avoided. 'Break The Chain', and social distancing norms must be strictly followed.
