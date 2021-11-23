National

Covid-19: Maharashtra seeks Centre’s nod to vaccinate children aged 11-20 years

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on November 23, 2021

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope   -  KSL

He says infection might spread faster, citing the rising number of cases in this age group.

The Maharashtra government has requested the union government to allow vaccination of children between ages 11 to 20. The State’s Covid-19 Task Force has supported the demand.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, recently speaking to reporters in his home town Jalna said that the number of covid-19 cases is rising in the age group 11-20. He said that the State insists on the vaccination of children and has drawn the union government’s attention that many countries have started vaccination drives for children. He said that if the number of cases in age group of 11-20 continues to rise, the infection might spread fast in other categories, especially among senior citizens.

Tope also said that the State health machinery is confident that all eligible people in the State will get first dose of the vaccine by the month-end. The State health department is vaccinating about 5 lakh people daily, said Tope.

Published on November 23, 2021

