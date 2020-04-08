Covid-19: Mobile phone shops, garages in Kerala may open on select days

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a schedule for opening a section of shops and establishments engaged supplying goods and essential services. These include workshops and garages as also those dealing sales and service of mobile phones.

This is in the context of gradual improvement in the overall Covid-19 profile of the state, the Chief Minister told newspersons here. Accordingly, mobile phones sales and service shops would open on Sundays while workshops and garages providing repair and maintenance of vehicles and spare parts shops would open twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays.

Electricians may go to work

Shops selling electrical appliances like fans and air conditions are also being considered for opening once in a week. The appointed days would be announced later. Electricians are being considered as part of essential services and they would have the permission to go to houses and flats for repairing or fault rectification.

Meanwhile, nine fresh cases of the Coronavirus infection were reported in the state on Tuesday. Four of the new cases are from Kasaragod district; three from Kannur; and one each from Malappuram and Kollam. Four cases are of persons having arrived from abroad; another four had returned home after attending the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin; remaining three were infected through primary (local) contact with other patients.

Fewer under observation

As of Tuesday, there were 336 confirmed cases with 263 patients under treatment in various hospitals across the state, of which 12 tested negative on Tuesday - five in Kannur; four in Ernakulam; and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kasaragod. Total number of people under observation has further come down to 1,46,683 (from 1,52,804 the previous day). Of these, 1,45,934 (1,52,009) are under observation at homes and 752 (795) in hospitals.

Number of samples sent for testing has gone up to 11,232 (10,716 the previous day) of which 10,250 (9,607) have tested negative. These numbers continue to be the highest recorded in the states, and represent the status update before the rapid testing kits have been used. The first few batches of the kits have arrived in the state, and health department officials and experts are finalising the required protocol. The toll from the virus infection remains at two in the state which had reported the country’s first positive case on January 30.

Appeal to Tablighi participants

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister appealed to all the participants of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin present in the state to contact their nearest hospital or medical centre for Coronavirus testing. “We will help them and they should have no apprehensions,” he assured them. He also said that steps are being taken to disinfect and sanitise the zoos in the state. He requested the pet owners to ensure that similar steps are taken at homes for their protection.

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Chief Minister appreciated the service and sacrifice of all Keralite nurses serving all parts of the over the globe. Expressing concern with respect to their welfare, he said that the State government has a responsibility to care for them and has apprehensions about them. He has written to the Prime Minister and also the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Delhi regarding the condition and safety of their counterparts serving the respective states.