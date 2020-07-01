Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the city owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The information about the curfew had been provided through a circular issued by the Mumbai Police Commisionerate, Mumbai Live reported.
According to the circular, the prohibitory orders will be imposed from July 1 to July 15.
“All movements of one or more persons in the areas designated as containment zone by the municipal authorities are prohibited, except for essential goods and medical emergencies,” the circular reads as quoted by the report.
“All movements of one or more persons in the city are prohibited between 2100 hours and 0500 hours, except for medical emergencies and exempted entities,” it adds.
The Maharashtra government on Monday announced an extended lockdown till July 31, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State. The State government has also reinforced certain restrictions on non-essential activities in the municipal areas of Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Given the surge in cases, stricter lockdown measures have also been implemented in other areas near the city.
Local authorities in Thane have announced a lockdown in Thane city from 7 am on July 2 to July 12, Hindustan Times reported. The orders restrict the movement of people except for essential work.
The Mira-Bhayander municipal corporation has also announced a complete lockdown in the area till July 10, the report said.
Mumbai has reported over 77,000 Covid-19 cases so far with casualties surpassing 4,500, as per reports.
