Covid-19: Tamil Nadu announces revised lockdown guidelines

The Tamil Nadu government has said that all government and private offices will have to function only with 50% capacity as the state government has announced revised lockdown guidelines that will be in force from 4 am of May 6 to 4 am of May 20 in view of increasing Covid-19 infections in the state.
Also, metro trains, private and government buses, and taxis have to run only with 50 per cent occupancy.
As per the revised lockdown guidelines issued by the government on Monday night, grocery shops and vegetable shops inside malls and shopping complexes will not be allowed to function from May 6.
Under the revised lockdown rules, supermarkets, grocery shops, vegetable outlets and tea shops can function until noon only.
All activities, including political, community, sports, recreation, cultural and other events, are banned in indoor and open areas. Theatres will remain closed.
Under earlier norms, the government banned the functioning of beauty parlours and spas in all corporations and municipalities. Now it is extended to rural areas too.
Also, a maximum of 20 members are allowed to participate in funerals.
Guidelines for various other activities, continuous process industries and essential commodities, meat shops, night curfew and Sunday shut down remain unchanged.
