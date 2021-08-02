Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,957 new cases; 28 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday declined to 1,957 (1,990 on Sunday). However, Chennai reported a slight increase in new cases to 189 (175), but Coimbatore saw a drop to 219 (230). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

The total number of infections in the State increased to 25,63,544.

After 2,068 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases dropped to 20,385.

The number of deaths registered was 28 and 1,45,321 samples were tested.