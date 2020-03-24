Covid-19: Telangana imposes night curfew

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Even as three persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced night curfew from 7 pm to 6 am, to restrict people’s movement on the roads. Strict action will be taken against the violators. All shops should close by 6 pm.
Asking the people to stay home and follow the prohibitory orders, he warned that the government could even go for shoot-at-sight orders or even deploying military.
He directed MLAs, MLCs, MPs, corporators and local body representatives to join the police and revenue officials in enforcing the restrictions and ensure there’s no hoarding and blackmarketing.
He cautioned the traders and businesses against increasing prices of vegetables and other essential commodities. “We will not hesitate to arrest and file PD (preventive detention) cases and cancel trade licences,” he said.
The Chief Minister has also warned those returned from the abroad and put under home quarantine to strictly adhere to the norms. “If they violate the quarantine norms, we will have the passports cancelled. They will never be able to get a passport,” he said.
He said the farmers are exempt from the restrictions as they are harvesting rabi crop of 50 lakh acres. Those seeking NREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) works will also be allowed take up works.
Meanwhile, three persons tested positive on Tuesday. One person at Kukatpally (returned from London), another at Chandanagar (returned from Germany), and another in Begumpet, who recently visited Dubai, were tested positive.
“We, however, have about 114 suspected (Corona) cases. Of them, 82 returned from abroad. In all, about 19,313 people who arrived in Hyderabad after March 1 are under surveillance. We ordered the officials to confiscate their passports to keep tabs on them,” the chief Minister said.
The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police, Mahender Reddy, to instruct the police not to create hurdles for journalists. Referring to a few incidents where police behaved rudely with journalists, he said the journalists were doing help by disseminating information. “You should not stop them from working,” he said.
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...