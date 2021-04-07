Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,914 new cases

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Telangana has reported 1,914 new Covid positive cases, while five persons died due to the viral infection on Tuesday. The number is likely to grow in the next few days as results of several samples are yet to come.
The State has 11,617 active cases, and private and government hospitals have witnessed a rush of patients.
The recovery rate, which used to be 98.50 per cent two weeks ago, has fallen to 95.78 per cent. It is, however, higher than the national average of 92.1 per cent.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 393 new cases, followed by Medchal district with 205, Nizamabad district with 179 and Rangareddy district with 169 cases.
With the number of positive cases witnessing a sharp increase, the State Government has decided to significantly increase the number of daily doses administered.
On Tuesday, it administered 62,500 doses through 1,178 centres. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who held a video conference with District Collectors on Monday, asked the officials to make arrangements to administer over 1.25 lakh doses a day.
The State has so far administered 16.08 lakh doses. Its wastage rate is put at 3.24 per cent.
