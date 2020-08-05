Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,012 new cases; 13 dead

As many as 13 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Telangana as the State reported 2,012 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases so far to 70,958.

The total number of active cases stands at 19,568, according to the media bulletin released here on Wednesday. All the figures reported in the bulletin reflect the Covid-19 situation in the State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The State tested 21,118 samples on Tuesday; results of 1,167 tests are awaited. There was a drop in the number of cases in the last two days as the number of tests was reduced.

The total number deaths is put at 576, while the total number of recovered is at 50,814, with a recovery rate (number of patients recovered from the infection versus the total number of cases so far) of 71.6 per cent, which is higher than the national recovery rate of 66.31 per cent.

On Tuesday, 1,139 patients recovered from the viral infection.

The fatality rate (the number of deaths versus the total number of positive cases reported) in the State stands at 0.81 per cent, against the national average of 2.10 per cent.

As many as 12,938 patients were taking treatment under either home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation (GHMC) reported 532 cases, followed by Medchal with 198 cases and Rangareddy with 188 cases.

The State has about 17,800 hospital beds available for Covid-19 patients in different government hospitals. This includes 4,322 beds with oxygen supply and 1,877 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.