Covid-19: Telangana reports 602 new cases

Telangana reported 602 new Covid-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported so far in the State to 2.64 lakh.

The number of tests has dropped by a half to 24,139, resulting in the lower number of positive cases. As many as three patients have succumbed to the viral infection, according to a media bulletin released on Monday.

There are about 11,227 active cases in the State, with 8,942 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

As many as 1,015 patients have recovered from the viral infection on Sunday, taking the recovery rate to 95.20 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 93.7 per cent.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported 129 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 62 cases and Medchal Malkajgiri district with 60 cases.

