Covid-19: The daily dose (June 16, 2021)

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading.
# Bharat Biotech makes a strong pitch for revised procurement prices on Covid-19 vaccines. A detailed explanation from the company on why they price their vaccine the way they do.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/higher-price-of-covaxin-in-private-markets-needed-to-sustain-costs-bharat-biotech/article34820613.ece?homepage=true
# For the first time, the Government confirms one death, due to an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI). But, they add, deaths stand at 0.0002% of 23.5 crore doses administered.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/india-confirms-first-death-following-covid-19-vaccination/article34821182.ece
# A new virus variant now put on watch, says the Centre in its routine briefing.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/watch-on-a-highly-infective-new-ay1-variant-vk-paul/article34824674.ece?homepage=true
# In a mixed bag of developments, as the UK pushes back its unlock plans due to the Delta variant, UK-based AstraZeneca says its vaccine protects against the Delta variant (that originated in India); but also reports a setback from its monoclonal antibody trials.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/real-world-data-show-effectiveness-of-vaccine-against-delta-variant-az/article34823933.ece
# Thermo Fisher brings out point-of-care RT-PCR tests, as States begin to unlock.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/thermo-fisher-brings-point-of-care-rt-pcr-test-for-covid-19-to-india/article34824157.ece
# Dosing gap between vaccines increased, without NTAGI scientists agreeing entirely, says a report.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/ntagi-scientists-we-didnt-back-doubling-of-covid-vaccine-dosing-gap/article34826767.ece
# And watch out for that Oximeter app, you could find yourself in other trouble involving your data.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variety/beware-oximeter-app-may-be-breathing-your-data/article34824537.ece
