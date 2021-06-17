National

Covid-19: TN reports 9,118 cases, 210 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 17, 2021

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases in State

New Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Thursday dropped to less than 10,000, to 9,118. Therefore, total number of infections in the State to 23,97,864. After 22,720 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 1,00,523.

There were 210 deaths and 1,75,010 samples tested.

Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,227; followed by Erode with 1,041; Chennai had 559 and all the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, says Health Department data.

On Thursday, a total of 2,54,378 persons were vaccinated.

Published on June 17, 2021

Covid-19
