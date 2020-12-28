Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins in AP

Packing batteries with more punch
The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination commenced in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
As part of the run-up to the vaccination drive, dry runs are being conducted at five centres in Krishna district.
Five personnel have been allotted to each of the centres and separate rooms provided for the registration, vaccination and review processes. The process is recorded.
Also read: Covid vaccination mock drill in seven districts from four States
Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states chosen by the Government of India to carry out an end-to-end dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on December 28-29, 2020. Krishna district has been identified to carry out a dry run in the state.
As per the details released by the state government, dry runs will be conducted at the district hospital/medical college, GGH, Vijayawada, Uppuluru PHC, private health facility, Purna Heart institute, and PHCs at Penamaluru and Prakash Nagar.
The primary objective of the dry run in Krishna District is to check the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application in the field planning, implementation and reporting mechanism.
