National

Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins in AP

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 28, 2020 Published on December 28, 2020

Being conducted at 5 centres in Krishna district

The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination commenced in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

As part of the run-up to the vaccination drive, dry runs are being conducted at five centres in Krishna district.

Five personnel have been allotted to each of the centres and separate rooms provided for the registration, vaccination and review processes. The process is recorded.

Also read: Covid vaccination mock drill in seven districts from four States

Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states chosen by the Government of India to carry out an end-to-end dry run for Covid-19 vaccination on December 28-29, 2020. Krishna district has been identified to carry out a dry run in the state.

As per the details released by the state government, dry runs will be conducted at the district hospital/medical college, GGH, Vijayawada, Uppuluru PHC, private health facility, Purna Heart institute, and PHCs at Penamaluru and Prakash Nagar.

The primary objective of the dry run in Krishna District is to check the operational feasibility of using the Co-WIN application in the field planning, implementation and reporting mechanism.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 28, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.