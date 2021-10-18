Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 12 lakh doses on October 17

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India administered over 12 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, October 17, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of October 18, 7am, 12.05 lakh (12,05,162) doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 5.87 lakh (5,87,808) beneficiaries received their first dose while 6.17 lakh (6,17,354) received their second.
97.79 crore (97,79,47,783) total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 69.53 crore (69,53,91,206) first doses and 28.25 crore (28,25,56,577) second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,23,84,383. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,32,69,965 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,91,14,258 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 2,81,64,403 second doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,58,48,486 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,28,51,878.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive having administered 11,82,32,869 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,14,34,368 total doses administered and Gujarat with 6,68,35,450 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34 million (3.4 crore). As per official data, the active caseload stands at 1,89,694, down by 6,152 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 19,582 to 3,34,39,331. 166 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,52,290.
