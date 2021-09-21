Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 96 lakh doses on September 20

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India administered over 96 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, September 20, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of September 21, 7 am, 96,46,778 doses were administered over the past 24 hours. Of these, 57,11,179 were first doses and 39,35,599 were second doses.
Engaged with India on Covid-19 vaccine certification: UK
India has administered 81,85,13,827 total doses of the vaccine so far, including 60,95,68,160 first doses and 20,89,45,667 second doses.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered, at 9,58,17,899. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 7,43,28,791. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5,82,40,514 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, at 7,87,33,864. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,32,77,645 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,54,62,416 doses.
Covid numbers sustain predictable trend in Kerala
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 2,10,51,146, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,70,84,035 doses and Gujarat with 1,69,67,583 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally has crossed 3.35 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,09,575, down by 8,606 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 34,469 to 3,27,49,574; 252 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,45,385.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...