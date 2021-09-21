Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 96 lakh doses on September 20

India administered over 96 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, September 20, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 21, 7 am, 96,46,778 doses were administered over the past 24 hours. Of these, 57,11,179 were first doses and 39,35,599 were second doses.

India has administered 81,85,13,827 total doses of the vaccine so far, including 60,95,68,160 first doses and 20,89,45,667 second doses.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered, at 9,58,17,899. Maharashtra has administered the second highest number of total doses at 7,43,28,791. It is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 5,82,40,514 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, at 7,87,33,864. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,32,77,645 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,54,62,416 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 2,10,51,146, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,70,84,035 doses and Gujarat with 1,69,67,583 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally has crossed 3.35 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,09,575, down by 8,606 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 34,469 to 3,27,49,574; 252 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,45,385.