Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 192 crore doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed the 192 crore total doses mark, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of May 21, 7 am, 192.92 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 91.58 crore total first doses and 82.30 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 5.91 crore total first doses and 4.46 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3.26 crore first doses and 1.37 crore second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

About 16,79,738 precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3.05 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW) so far.

About 15,32,383 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours. Of this, 53,764 first doses and 5,27,142 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

About 38,533 first doses and 1,26,465 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 1,88,601 first doses and 3,26,724 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

About 48,284 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2,22,870 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, and FLW.

As for the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 32.31 croredoses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.62 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 13.97 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,996. About 2,323 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,346 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,348.