Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 197 crore total doses so far

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination tally has crossed the 197 crore mark in terms of total doses administered, as per the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am, June 26, India had administered 1,97,08,51,580 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall. This includes 91.76 crore total first doses and 84.16 crore total second doses that were administered to the 18+ population. 6.03 crore total first doses and 4.84.crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

3.63 crore first doses and about 2.26 crore second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years while 48.90 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 3.91 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

12,72,739 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. This included 49,150 first doses and 4.20 lakh second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 29,046 first doses and 80,748 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 78,181 first doses and 2.09 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

1.82 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 2.24 lakh precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 33.92 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.16 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 92,576. 11,739 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 10,917 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.28 crore. 25 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,999.