Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 12 lakh people inoculated on Sunday

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Over 12 lakh people were inoculated against Covid-19 in India on Sunday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the day, as of May 3, 7 am, India has administered 15,71,98,207 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 12,10,347 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 8,46,391 people received their first jab while 3,63,956 were given their second jab.
As for the state-wise tally so far, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,36,77,535 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,08,94,122 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,03,34,378.
Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 26,65,223 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 26,41,791 and Uttar Pradesh at 23,71,136.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,63,42,758 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,31,73,426 and Gujarat at 1,28,02,651.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearing 20 million. With 63,998 new active cases, the active caseload now stands at 34,13,642. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,00,732 to 1,62,93,003. 3417 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,18,959, as per the official data.
