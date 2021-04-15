Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculates over 33 lakh people in a day

Over 33 lakh people were given the anti-Covid jab on Wednesday, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 15, 7 am, India has administered 11,44,93,238 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far. 33,13,848 people were inoculated on Wednesday. Of this, 28,77,473 were given the first dose while 4,36,375 were given the second dose of the vaccine.

So far, 10,01,79,199 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while second doses total 1,43,14,039.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,00,39,359 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 89,97,044 and Gujarat at 86,23,246.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second doses with 14,21,961 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 12,44,295 and Rajasthan at 12,27,535.

In terms of total doses administered, three States have crossed the 1 crore mark. Maharashtra tops the list with 1,11,25,434 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,02,24,579 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,00,28,839.

Corona count

As for the Covid-19 infection tally, India has surpassed the 14-million mark. India’s active caseload stands at 14,71,877 with 1,06,173 new active cases being reported on Wednesday. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients stands at 1,24,29,564, increasing by 93,528. With 1,038 new deaths, fatalities now total 1,73,123.