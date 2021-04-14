PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation, vaccination with state governors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the Covid situation and ongoing vaccination drive in India in a meeting held with the state governors via video conferencing. Vice President, Home Minister, and Health Minister were also present in the meeting.

PM Modi emphasised on the significance of increasing tracking, tracing and testing, and said that RTPCR testing needs to be increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent.

PM highlighted that India has become the fastest nation to reach the landmark of 10 crore vaccinations. Noting the positive impact of Tika Utsav in the last four days, he said that in this period, the vaccination drive was expanded and new vaccination centres also came up.

On the 89th day of the nationwide covid vaccination drive, total of 31,39,063 vaccine shots were given till 8 PM on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 11,43,18,455 vaccine doses were given till 8 PM. Three states have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations – Maharshtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, an official release said.