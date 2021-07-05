Covid19: India vaccinated over 14 lakh people on July 4

India vaccinated over 14 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, July 4, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of July 5, 7am, 14,81,583 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 10,35,804 received their first dose while 4,45,779 received their second.

India has administered 35,28,92,046 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far. Of this, 28,83,23,682 are first doses while 6,45,68,364 are second doses.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses with 2,78,02,597 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,71,81,412 doses and Rajasthan at 2,14,02,124 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 68,94,863 second doses administered. It is followed by Gujarat with 59,80,271 doses and West Bengal with 54,94,551 doses.

The overall vaccination drive is being led by Maharashtra with 3,40,76,275 total doses administered, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 3,26,29,135 and Gujarat at 2,68,15,968.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.58 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 4,82,071, down by 3,279 . The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 42,352 to 2,97,00,430 . 723 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 4,02,728, as per the official data.