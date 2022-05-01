Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 25 lakh people on April 30

Over 25 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Saturday, April 30, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on May 1, about 25,95,267 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 94,297 first doses and 8,82,936 second doses were administered to the 18+ population.

About 57,886 first doses and 1,67,661 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 3,66,207 first doses and 7,36,308 second doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years.

In the last 24 hours, about 82,144 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years while 2,07,828 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW), frontline workers (FLW).

About 189.17 crore total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 91.44 crore total first doses and 81.16 crore total second doses administered to the 18+ population.

About 5.84 crore total first doses and 4.24 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. About 2.90 crore first doses and 73,78,516 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

About 7,51,424 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2.75 crore precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW, FLW so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall among the States with 31.48 crore doses. Maharashtra takes the second spot with 16.49 crore doses and West Bengal takes the third spot with 13.82 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 19,092. About 3,324 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,876 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.25 crore. 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,23,843.