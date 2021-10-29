Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccinated over 74 lakh people on October 28

India vaccinated over 74 lakh people against Covid-19 on October 28, Thursday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of October 29, 7 am, 74,33,392 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 28,35,816 received their first dose while 45,97,576 received their second.

1,04,82,00,966 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far. This includes 72,64,45,742 first doses and 32,17,55,224 second doses.

Also read: Covaxin may get WHO approval soon as discussions are progressing, says Shringla

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 12,92,16,556 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,72,09,948 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,54,03,180 doses.

Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses. It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,75,02,689. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,66,58,668 doses and West Bengal with 5,45,24,323 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,17,13,867 second doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,05,51,280 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,52,89,036.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 34.2 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 1,61,334, up by 354 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 13,198 to 3,36,27,632. 805 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,57,191.