Covid-19 vaccination: More than 164.4 crore doses administered in India so far

India has administered 1,64,44,73,216 total doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Of this, 89,09,39,447 are total first doses and 69,88,03,190 are total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged above 18 years. 4,43,89,137 are total first doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while precaution doses administered so far total 1,03,41,442, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

57,35,692 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This includes 10,94,610 first doses and 33,86,750 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 18 years. 6,34,105 first doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years.

Precautions doses administered in the last 24 hours totalled 6,20,227.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 25,51,07,854 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 14,73,02,056 doses and West Bengal with 12,00,39,959 doses administered overall. West Bengal is the third State to cross the 12-crore mark in total doses administered.

Covid-19 case count

The active caseload stands at 21,05,611. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,47,443 to 3,80,24,771. As many as 627 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,92,327.