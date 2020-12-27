Covid-19 virus has undergone mutations in Kerala, says HM Shailaja

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that the novel coronavirus has gone through mutations in the State, Mathrubhumi News reported.
Shailaja revealed that the research studies carried out in the State found mutations in the virus. However, whether these mutations are associated with Britain’s new strain or not is yet to be ascertained.
The Health Minister said to the media: “The research is being conducted based in Kozhikode. There have been mutations in coronavirus. In the UK, coronavirus mutation strains have been confirmed 8 from Britain have tested positive for Covid-19. Detailed tests are being conducted.”
She further added that there is no sudden spike in the cases of the coronavirus in Kerala nor the death rate has increased.She told the media that the health authorities have sent samples of the eight UK returnees who tested positive for the virus to Pune Virology Institute.
Meanwhile, according to the Covid.org database, 7,32,085 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State so far, with 6,64,951 recovered and 2,931 people have died due to the virus.
