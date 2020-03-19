National

BL Impact

COVID-19: Will direct Pune IT firms to implement work from home, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said the IT industry in Pune will be asked to implement a work from home policy. The State has identified 42 coronavirus positive patients whose health condition is stable, he added.

BusinessLine had reported that many of the IT players in Pune are not following the State government’s work from home advisory.

“The Chief Minister has appealed to private industries to implement work from home. The Pune District Collector has assured me that he will convene a meeting of IT industry representatives and ensure guaranteed work from home,” Tope told reporters here.

Also Read
Covid-19: No work from home for Pune’s IT employees?
 

Even as the Maharashtra government has declared the coronavirus an epidemic in Pune, the majority of about 3 lakh IT sector employees in the city continue to work from offices. Some companies, though, have told their employees to work from home.

Tope said eight new testing labs for confirmatory Covid-19 tests will be started, of which three will begin operations on Thursday.

The Minister had visited the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) and held meetings with officials.

Published on March 19, 2020
coronavirus
computing and information technology
Pune
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BJP leader held for throwing cow urine consumption party after a volunteer fell sick