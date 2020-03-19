COVID-19: Will direct Pune IT firms to implement work from home, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said the IT industry in Pune will be asked to implement a work from home policy. The State has identified 42 coronavirus positive patients whose health condition is stable, he added.

BusinessLine had reported that many of the IT players in Pune are not following the State government’s work from home advisory.

“The Chief Minister has appealed to private industries to implement work from home. The Pune District Collector has assured me that he will convene a meeting of IT industry representatives and ensure guaranteed work from home,” Tope told reporters here.

Even as the Maharashtra government has declared the coronavirus an epidemic in Pune, the majority of about 3 lakh IT sector employees in the city continue to work from offices. Some companies, though, have told their employees to work from home.

Tope said eight new testing labs for confirmatory Covid-19 tests will be started, of which three will begin operations on Thursday.

The Minister had visited the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) and held meetings with officials.