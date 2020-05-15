Covid spread: ICMR-NIN begins survey of 30 villages in Telangana

As part of the nationwide survey initiated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has launched a survey in three Telangana districts to check whether the Covid-19 spread entered the community transmission stage.

A house-to-house survey will be conducted in 30 villages (10 each) in the districts of Janagaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

“From each village 40 adults will be randomly covered for the study,” a senior NIN official said.

The study will be carried out in four rounds in the same villages (repeat cross-sectional study). “The initial survey would serve as a baseline to determine the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) infection in the community,” he said.

Household-based studies can generate evidence on role of asymptomatic and mild infections in transmission.

The study findings will be useful in guiding, designing and implementing appropriate containment measures.

The NIN official said the outcome would help assess the prevalence of the infection in the general population and cities. It will also help determine the socio-demographic risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection.