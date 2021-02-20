CSC launches campaign to promote the use of electric vehicles in rural areas

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
To promote the use of electric vehicles across India, Common Service Centre (CSC) on Saturday launched Rural e-Mobility Programme whereby it is urging people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).
“We are focusing on rural areas for which we have launched Rural e-Mobility Programme at our 100 CSC centres. We are providing e-scooters and e-rickshaws in rural and semi-urban areas through CSCs. We have tied up with various e-vehicles manufacturers and also financial institutions for offering attractive loans to people in rural areas,” Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC, said.
It has tied up with Hero Electric, Okinawa and Avon for the EVs, and for finance it has partnered with HDFC Bank.
Tyagi said CSC is also setting up charging infrastructure for convenience of the customers. “We will soon expand our e-mobility programme by adding more CSC centres every month in rural and semi-urban areas,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...