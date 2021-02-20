CSC launches campaign to promote the use of electric vehicles in rural areas

To promote the use of electric vehicles across India, Common Service Centre (CSC) on Saturday launched Rural e-Mobility Programme whereby it is urging people to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

“We are focusing on rural areas for which we have launched Rural e-Mobility Programme at our 100 CSC centres. We are providing e-scooters and e-rickshaws in rural and semi-urban areas through CSCs. We have tied up with various e-vehicles manufacturers and also financial institutions for offering attractive loans to people in rural areas,” Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC, said.

It has tied up with Hero Electric, Okinawa and Avon for the EVs, and for finance it has partnered with HDFC Bank.

Tyagi said CSC is also setting up charging infrastructure for convenience of the customers. “We will soon expand our e-mobility programme by adding more CSC centres every month in rural and semi-urban areas,” he said.