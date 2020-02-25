CSR: Adani Foundation ties up with Lifology

Adani Foundation has launched a unique CSR activity among Kerala’s coastal communities in association with Lifology.com, an international career accelerator for youth. The project aims to provide career-building opportunities to students from less developed coastal areas using the Lifology.com platform.

“Under the CSR of Adani Vizhinjam Port, we are trying to develop the potential among the youth in under-served regions. Programmes like Lifology, which offer scientific assessments and empathetic career coaching have helped us guide the youth,” said Anil Balakrishnan, Unit CSR Head, Adani Foundation.

Praveen Parameswar, CEO, Lifology, said there’s a huge potential in these parts that can be channelled towards the pursuit of excellence in various career fields. “We are honoured to work with Adani Foundation,” he said while inaugurating the project. -