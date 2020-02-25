CSR: Adani Foundation ties up with Lifology

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Adani Foundation has launched a unique CSR activity among Kerala’s coastal communities in association with Lifology.com, an international career accelerator for youth. The project aims to provide career-building opportunities to students from less developed coastal areas using the Lifology.com platform.
“Under the CSR of Adani Vizhinjam Port, we are trying to develop the potential among the youth in under-served regions. Programmes like Lifology, which offer scientific assessments and empathetic career coaching have helped us guide the youth,” said Anil Balakrishnan, Unit CSR Head, Adani Foundation.
Praveen Parameswar, CEO, Lifology, said there’s a huge potential in these parts that can be channelled towards the pursuit of excellence in various career fields. “We are honoured to work with Adani Foundation,” he said while inaugurating the project. -
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...