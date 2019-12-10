Cummins India bags ‘Inclusive Workplace for Women Award’ at Excon

Cummins India Ltd has bagged the ‘Inclusive Workplace for Women Award’ at the CII’s construction equipment trade fair – Excon 2019.

The inaugural session celebrated ‘Women in infrastructure’ and instituting and introducing - Women Building India - Equal Opportunity Awards and recognised companies from the infrastructure sector who have taken proactive steps to enable women to participate in the workforce.

The winners of other categories were: JCB India – The Special Initiative (Shop Floor) Award and Feedback Energy Distribution Co Ltd (FEDCO) – The Special Initiative (Unskilled Workforce) Award.

At the session for women, a report titled “Women in Infrastructure” was released.

The report uncovers the current status of women participation in the sector and best practices that can enable the sector to include more women as it continues to develop.

The inaugural session also witnessed the signing an MoU between the Karnataka ‘s Higher Education Department and Confederation of Indian Industry on Industry Institute Connect.

The MoU will focus on creating a taskforce of Government and CII on facilitation of skilling and teaching content in the construction equipment sector.