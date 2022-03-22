hamburger

National

Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 50

T.E. Raja Simhan | Updated on: Mar 22, 2022
File picture: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in New Delhi.

File picture: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan

Number of active cases at 535

Daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 48 on Tuesday. After 89 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 535. No deaths were reported due to the virus.

A total of 29,192 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate was 0.2.

Chennai reported 18 new cases; of the remaining 37 districts, 22 did not report any cases.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,96,759 persons were vaccinated, taking the total to 10,03,36,217, according to health department data

Published on March 22, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you