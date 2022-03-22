Daily Covid cases in TN decline to less than 50

Daily Covid cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 48 on Tuesday. After 89 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 535. No deaths were reported due to the virus.

A total of 29,192 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate was 0.2.

Chennai reported 18 new cases; of the remaining 37 districts, 22 did not report any cases.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,96,759 persons were vaccinated, taking the total to 10,03,36,217, according to health department data