Daily Covid count goes up to 44,366

Reflecting a flare-up in Covid-19 cases in many States that reported lesser cases in the past, the number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus went up by 44,366 in the last 24 hours, while the number of recoveries reported was 37,816, according to data released by Health Ministry on Wednesday. During the same period, 481 Covid-19-infected people succumbed to the infection.

India currently has nearly 4.45 lakh active Covid-19 cases. A number of States, including Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, are seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases. Bihar, which held Assembly elections recently, too, reported a minor uptick in cases.

As per records, India so far had a total count of 92.22 lakh confirmed cases, of which, around 86.43 lakh have recovered. As many as 1,34,699 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country till date.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said there were 11.59 lakh tests carried out in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests so far close to 13.5 crore.