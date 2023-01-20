After giving private airlines access to certain military airbases, the Defence Ministry is now opening up its infrastructure to increase telecom connectivity under its jurisdiction, including at stations and cantonments. But, laying down of optical fibre cables, construction of towers, and other activity connected with telecom in the defence area “will not in any manner impinge upon the security,” says the relaxed “Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules” notified by the Union Telecom Ministry on January 18.

The Command Headquarters reserves the right to stop the operation, and no compensation would be paid for the suspension of services for less than 15 days, as the security conditions listed in the rules stated. But operators would be entitled to a pro-rata license fee for the blocked period if the suspension is beyond a fortnight, the rules stated.

The “policy on shared communication towers and other telecom infrastructure to extend communication networks in military stations and cantonments” made public on the Gati Shakti website has put down certain conditions that will have to be followed at the time of applying for installing under or overground telecom equipment. For instance, cantonment boards and station headquarters have been designated as the “appropriate authority” for giving permissions under their jurisdictions. The duo will have to get permission from the organisation under which they work and convey their NoC or otherwise within 30 days. After the lapse of the period, cantonment boards or station headquarters will process applications as per rules, it said.

Industry body welcomes

The Director General of Defence Estates will develop and maintain an online portal for the electronic application process and integrate it with the Sanchar Portal of the Department of Telecom. Welcoming the government move, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) Director General TR Dua said the defence ministry’s modified policy acknowledges the telecom industry’s long outstanding demand and will spring a thrust for broadbasing telecom infrastructure in military areas. “This will enable the provision of 5G services to persons residing in and close to cantonment areas,” Dua said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit